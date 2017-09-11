‘I’m Scared!’ Celebrities Reveal Devastation After Hurricane Irma Hits

Richard Brandon, the billionaire venture capitalist who owns Virgin Group, has a private island in the Virgin Islands. He posted on Instagram before the hurricane, "Experienced a night of howling wind and rain as #hurricaneirma edges closer. Expecting full force in about 4 hours, we'll retreat into a concrete wine cellar under the house. Wonderful team calm and upbeat." He then wrote after the storm hit, "We've spent the day on Virgin Gorda helping wherever possible – water, supplies, shelter. As with Necker & Moskito, buildings destroyed but people thankfully all seem ok so far. Incredible spirit from everyone here." He is urging followers to donate for longer-term reconstruction projects
