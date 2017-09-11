‘I’m Scared!’ Celebrities Reveal Devastation After Hurricane Irma Hits thumbnail

'I'm Scared!' Celebrities Reveal Devastation After Hurricane Irma Hits

From 'Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus to '90 Day Fiance's Mohamed Jbali, see who's safe.

Hurricane Irma continues to wreak havoc – and the storm is affecting everyone's favorite stars. From Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus to 90 Day Fiancé's Mohamed Jbali, find out which celebrities are safe during the storm.
DeJesus, who lives in Kissimmee, kept fans informed over Twitter. "So before the weather wasn't bad, but now it's kicked in and I'm scared," she tweeted, adding, "Wow outside looks crazy." Fortunately for DeJesus and her family, they were not hit as hard by the storm compared to other areas. "Thank god we still have power and no flooding or anything crazy near us."
But Jbali wasn't so lucky, as he wrote on Instagram, "Irma is behaving very bad in Miami. No electricity, but we still have phone coverage. People indoors are safe." He then wrote, "For real this storm is unbelievable, I never expected to see this type of weather in real life." He then explained how the worst part of the storm has been being "stocked" inside a building with no electricity or air conditioning.
Tyson Beckford braved the storm by going outside to take a video! "Just to show you what we are in down here as we speak," he captioned the video.
Rapper Trina posted a photo of the flooded streets of Miami. "Can't believe this is my city, Downtown, Brickell Miami… I live close by here. Wow I'm in shock," she wrote.
Richard Brandon, the billionaire venture capitalist who owns Virgin Group, has a private island in the Virgin Islands. He posted on Instagram before the hurricane, "Experienced a night of howling wind and rain as #hurricaneirma edges closer. Expecting full force in about 4 hours, we'll retreat into a concrete wine cellar under the house. Wonderful team calm and upbeat." He then wrote after the storm hit, "We've spent the day on Virgin Gorda helping wherever possible – water, supplies, shelter. As with Necker & Moskito, buildings destroyed but people thankfully all seem ok so far. Incredible spirit from everyone here." He is urging followers to donate for longer-term reconstruction projects.
President Donald Trump has a multi-million dollar estate known as Le Chateau des Palmier in St. Martin and a home in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach. Despite the possible devastation on his estate, he has been dedicated to aiding those affected by the hurricane. "The U.S. Coast Guard, FEMA and all Federal and State brave people are ready," he tweeted. "Here comes Irma. God bless everyone!" We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

