Chaos In Texas Continues As ‘Harvey’ Gains Traction: We ‘Don’t Know When’ It’ll End

Hurricane Harvey hit land in Rockport this Friday night, and caused massive destruction all over Texas, RadarOnline.com has learned. The brutal storm led to severe flooding in various areas, including Houston and caused power outage due to the intensity of the winds. Shocking images have been leaked of the incident, and hundreds of people rescued from their flooded homes. While no official records have been exposed, it is believed that at least one person has died due to the violent natural disaster. Click through to read more. Photo credit: Getty Images

This Sunday, nursing home patients in Galveston, Texas were airlifted to safety by a rescue helicopter this Sunday evening after horrific images of senior citizens sitting in flooded rooms shocked Twitter fans all over the country. The terrifying incident at La Vita Bella nursing home caused havoc in the city, as many of the elderly patients depended on oxygen tanks, complex machinery and wheel chairs to survive.

"We are not out of the woods yet," Elaine Duke, the acting Homeland Security secretary, told the media of the incident. According to reports, over 30,000 people will be forced into temporary shelters due to the massive flooding in town Photo credit: Getty Images

As the National Weather Service reported, 30 inches of rain fell in Houston in the past 72 hours. It is "beyond anything," anyone has experienced, they tweeted. Photo credit: Getty Images

All over the city, families scrambled to get their families out of their rapidly flooding homes. People were moved to shelter in everything from dump trunks to fishing boats to inflatable toys. Photo credit: Getty Images

Apart from being inundated by the hurricane's ocean water, Houston has also been under constant tornado watches as the disaster spreads. "A flood of this magnitude is an 800-year event, and it exceeds the design specification of our levees," said Fort Bend County County Judge Robert Herbert in a statement Monday. Photo credit: Getty Images

Chris Young and Kevin Hart have Celebrities have taken to social media to voice their thoughts on the Texas chaos and to ask for help as the storm continues to destroy Houston's land. Some, likeandhave even donated funds to Texan families in need Photo credit: Getty Images

It's been four days of chaos, but weather forecasters say much more rain is coming for Texas residents. Various locales have received up to two feet of rain. "This is a landmark event for Texas," FEMA Administrator Brock Long said. "Texas has never seen an event like this." Photo credit: Getty Images