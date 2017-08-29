Harvey’s Massive Destruction: 10 People Dead By Storm’s 6th Day thumbnail

Harvey's Massive Destruction: 10 People Dead By Storm's 6th Day

It is 'one of the largest disasters America has ever faced," said Gov. Greg Abbott.

Six days since Hurricane Harvey hit land in Houston, Texas, the destruction has only spread as the violent storm gains traction. As RadarOnline.com has reported, severe flooding has occurred all over town, leading close to 30,000 people to seek cover in nearby shelters. Hundreds of people have been rescued from their homes via boats and helicopters, and it is believed at least ten people have died due to the high-intensity winds and water overflow.

Most recently, celebrity Pastor was bashed for allegedly lying about his Church being flooded and reportedly closing his doors to evacuees in need.

As CNN pointed out, the devastation caused by Harvey has raised questions of political divide and brought to light the severity of climate change.  “A flood of this magnitude is an 800-year event, and it exceeds the design specification of our levees,” said Fort Bend County County Judge Robert Herbert in a statement Monday.

People all over Houston have been pictured roaming their streets with their pets and loved ones, not knowing when they will return to their homes, or if they’ll have homes to return to. It is “one of the largest disasters America has ever faced,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

While Harvey, has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, it has dumped more than 40 inches of rain in parts of Houston, and is expected to drop an additional 7 to 13 inches through Friday, September 1.

As of now, the storm is moving towards the Gulf of Mexico, with winds of about 45 miles per hour. The Weather Service warned there could be “a possibility of life- threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland.”

As the chaos continues, people have noted that on this date, back in 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans with a similarly ferocious storm. "On this date August 29, 2005, #HurricaneKatrina devastated the U.S. Gulf Coast, killing over 1,800 and causing over $100 billion in damage," tweeted author Jeffrey Guterman.

