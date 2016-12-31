1 of 8
UFC fighter Ronda Rousey thought Dec. 30 was going to be her big comeback after her shameful loss in 2015 to Holly Holm, but the 29-year-old star was knocked out in the first 48 seconds of the match.
However, RadarOnline.com has learned the fallen star will still rake some major cash for her defeated battle against Amanda Nunes — in fact, it'll be the highest payday any UFC fighter has ever received for the 207 ring battle.
According to the Nevada Athletic Commission, Rousey is set to pocket $3 million despite her embarrassing loss in less than a minute.
"(Rousey) had her time, she did a lot for the sport. I thank Ronda Rousey," Nunes said in a statement after the fight. "But right now, I showed I'm the champion and I'm here to stay."
Ever since Rousey's defeat in 2015, the star has been rumored to be battling depression and suicidal thoughts over downward spiral of her career.
She returned to the ring after 13 months on Dec. 30, but now that she's suffered yet another humiliating defeat, fans believed this could be the end of her career.
