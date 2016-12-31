1 of 8

Ronda Rousey thought Dec. 30Holly Holm, but the 29-year-old star was knocked out in the first 48 seconds of the match. UFC fighterthought Dec. 30 was going to be her big comeback after her shameful loss in 2015 to, but the 29-year-old star was knocked out in the first 48 seconds of the match.

According to the Nevada Athletic Commission, Rousey is set to pocket $3 million despite her embarrassing loss in less than a minute.

"(Rousey) had her time, she did a lot for the sport. I thank Ronda Rousey," Nunes said in a statement after the fight. "But right now, I showed I'm the champion and I'm here to stay."

Ever since Rousey's defeat in 2015, the star has been rumored to be battling depression and suicidal thoughts over downward spiral of her career.