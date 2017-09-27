Huma Abedin Is All-Smiles With Son, Just Days After Sleazy Hubby’s Prison Sentence

Huma Abedin
was just spotted looking happier than she has in months, one day after estranged husband Anthony Weiner
was sentenced to 21 months in prison for his sick sexting crime! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more.
As Radar readers know, Abedin – Hillary Clinton's longtime aide – was devastated when her husband was found guilty of sexting an underage girl.
After FBI busted into her home to search Weiner's computer for evidence, news broke of his sickening relationship with the fifteen-year-old.
Abedin, 41, broke down in tears after her husband's confession, saying to Clinton, 69, "this man is going to be the death of me!" Of course, the incident greatly impacted Clinton's campaign, as well as broke Abedin and Weiner's marriage
.
Months after the former politician admitted to his crime and confessed he needed professional help to overcome his mental illness, his underage victim came forward. "I was disgusted," the told Inside Edition, "that's part of the reason why I came forward
."
Abedin, who is now almost divorced from Weiner couldn't keep from smiling during her latest outing with her son, Jordan, 5, and his friends.
Do you think Abedin is better off without Weiner? Let us know in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.