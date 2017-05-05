1 of 7
Huma Abedin’s role in Hillary Clinton’s email scandal was blown wide open by the FBI during a shocking Senate hearing where the former Secretary of State’s top aide was accused of intentionally sending her husband classified information. RadarOnline.com found the defiant politico in New York City, where she refused to address her role in the downfall of her boss Hillary Clinton's campaign. Click through the gallery to see the video and photos of Anthony Weiner’s wife.
Abedin, 40, was stoic after the claims about her participation in sending classified emails to her husband was revealed on Capitol Hill. "His then-spouse Huma Abedin appears to have a regular practice of forwarding emails to him," Comey told the Senate committee.
In a leather dress but with her wedding ring off, Huma’s dour disposition betrayed the enormity of her role in the defeat of Clinton in the election. “Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information,” FBI Director Comey said about Abedin’s involvement in the scandal. "She forwarded hundreds of thousands of emails, some of which contained classified information."
Comey said, "My understanding was his role was to print them out as a matter of convenience." Clinton is said to have asked her staffer to print emails for her to read instead of looking at them on a computer or phone screen.
Clinton gave a post-election interview where she blamed Comey’s revelation about the email investigation for her losing the election. But Abedin refused to speak out about her role in the scandal. Quite the contrary, she pleaded ignorance during the campaign, claiming that she had no idea how the emails had gotten on her husband’s computer and she therefore didn’t turn his computer over to the State Department during the investigation.
Abedin was suspected of "criminal intent" in intentionally mishandling classified information, but the FBI closed the investigation without filing any charges. Her husband remains under federal investigation regarding his sexting relationship with a minor.
