Hugh Jackman Shows Off Killer Abs In Steamy Shirtless Shower Session At Beach

At 48 ‘The Wolverine’ hunk has never looked better!

BACKGRID
Hugh Jackman Shows Off Killer Abs In Steamy Shirtless Shower Session At Beach
Gorgeous ‘Logan’ star Hugh Jackman was spotted showing off his rock-hard abs while taking a cold shower after leaving the Bondi Beach in Australia, RadarOnline.com can report.

The actor sported black trunks as he hit the outdoor showers next to the ocean.

Sexy Jackman washed himself off after spending the day in the sand and water.

The beach-loving actor has constantly reminded fans to wear sunscreen when exposed to the sun’s rays – advice he surely takes seriously after his shocking health scares.

As Radar previously reported, the buff Hollywood star recently underwent his sixth skin cancer operation since his scare in 2013.

“Another basal cell carcinoma.” he wrote on an Instagram post where he shared a snap of himself wearing a nose bandage. But “Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well.”

As Radar can reveal, this is not the first time Jackman has been spotted enjoying the waves at Australia’s beautiful Bondi Beach.

The buff star seems to love showing off his steel abs while relaxing in the sunny beach. He’s even been seen splashing around with his longtime wife Debora-Lee Furness, whom he met before his on-screen career boom.

Jackman left the beach in a blue hoodie, baseball cap and sunnies.

