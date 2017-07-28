Hugh Jackman Shows Off Killer Abs In Steamy Shirtless Shower Session At Beach

Gorgeous ‘Logan
’ star Hugh Jackman
was spotted showing off his rock-hard abs while taking a cold shower after leaving the Bondi Beach in Australia, RadarOnline.com can report.
The actor sported black trunks as he hit the outdoor showers next to the ocean.
Sexy Jackman washed himself off after spending the day in the sand and water.
The beach-loving actor has constantly reminded fans to wear sunscreen when exposed to the sun’s rays – advice he surely takes seriously after his shocking health scares.
“Another basal cell carcinoma.” he wrote on an Instagram post where he shared a snap of himself wearing a nose bandage. But “Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well.”
Jackman left the beach in a blue hoodie, baseball cap and sunnies.
What do you think of the aging star’s incredible body? Let us know in the coments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.