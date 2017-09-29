Hugh Hefner’s Sons Reunite With Family After Dad’s Death

Cooper Hefner – who has been involved in the family business for quite a while now – met up with brother Marston Hefner and various other family members in mourning. Click through RadarOnline.com gallery to see the latest photos. Two days after Playboy legend Hugh Hefner passed away peacefully at age 91, his family has come together to celebrate his life and enjoy each other’s company. The icon’s younger son– who has been involved in the family business for quite a while now – met up with brotherand various other family members in mourning. Click through RadarOnline.com gallery to see the latest photos. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Cooper spoke out in August about taking over his father's legacy after his death. He claimed he had already rebranded the magazine to fit today's audience and was excited to bring it back to its former glory.

In the same interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cooper admitted that his famous dad was weaker than ever. "It's tough to watch him struggle," he said, "but I'm just happy it's physical and not mental ."

Christie and David came from his first marriage to Millie Williams, 91. The pair tied the knot in 1949 and divorced ten years later.

Christie ended up running Playboy with her father for decades, before she retired and Cooper took over.

During those first years with Millie , Hugh claimed he was more focused on growing his business than on taking care of his family. "I really had two families. The dream was the magazine. I worked through the night all the time," he told PEOPLE.

Years later, he married Playmate Of The Year 1989, Kimberly Conrad, 55, with whom he had sons Marston and Cooper. "I was more into the marriage the second time," said Hef. "It was good. I was ready to be a dad again."