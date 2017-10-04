Hugh Hefner’s Ex Karissa Shannon’s XXX Porn Movie Footage Found!

8 of 8

“You changed our lives and made us women! We had so much fun and made so many memories that we will never forget!!,” Shannon and her sister wrote about Hef after his death. “Thank you for giving us a kind of love not everyone gets to experience in life!” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images