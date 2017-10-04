Hugh Hefner’s Ex Karissa Shannon’s XXX Porn Movie Footage Found! thumbnail

Hugh Hefner’s Ex Karissa Shannon’s XXX Porn Movie Footage Found!

Wild Playboy Playmate’s raunchy sex tape revealed after mogul's tragic death.

WARNING GRAPHIC SEXUAL CONTENT After Hugh Hefner made Karissa Shannon and her twin sister Kristiana Playboy Playmates and let them live in the Playboy Mansion, one of the duo struck out to make her own sex tape, and RadarOnline.com obtained exclusive never-before-seen footage from the XXX video. Following the Playboy founder’s tragic death, Karissa’s Vivid Entertainment film was released to Radar. Click through the gallery to watch the sexy footage and to see the shots of the buxom blonde at her wildest.

Karissa Shannon Superstar was released in 2010 and the new footage shows the naked centerfold in her raunchiest form in the Vivid Entertainment porno!

WATCH THE VIDEO: “Hefner’s calling,” Shannon said in the video, which she filmed with her boyfriend, Sam Jones III.
Karissa and her sister were Playboy’s Miss July and Miss August in 2009, appearing in a special double issue of the magazine. Vivid Entertainment honcho Steven Hirsh told Radar about his fondness for the late Playboy founder. “Hugh Hefner was a legend. Our dealings with Playboy helped propel us in the formative years of our company. He will be forever remembered as an iconic pioneer and the industry wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for him. RIP.”

The Shannon twins moved into the Playboy Mansion with Crystal Harris, and the three of them lived with Hef as his girlfriends after Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson moved out. Hef married Harris in 2012, but left her without an inheritance in his will, after signing an iron-clad prenup before they tied the knot.

WATCH THE VIDEO: Shannon admitted that she filmed a sex tape with Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag before her naked Vivid Entertainment debut.
Karissa’s raunchy Vivid Entertainment sex tape was made after she and her sister moved out of the Plaboy Mansion in 2010. They still appeared on the show The Girls Next Door.

“You changed our lives and made us women! We had so much fun and made so many memories that we will never forget!!,” Shannon and her sister wrote about Hef after his death. “Thank you for giving us a kind of love not everyone gets to experience in life!” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

