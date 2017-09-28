Hugh Hefner Makes Final Exit From Playboy Mansion – In A Hearse!

Hugh Hefner left the Playboy Mansion in the back of a hearse, hours after the news broke of his tragic death! The mogul died at age 91 this Wednesday inside his famous home, and was driven out this Thursday at 6:25am! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the shocking photos.
As Radar readers know, the Playboy icon, who died just this Wednesday at the age of 91, lived an extraordinary life as Hollywood playboy and successful entrepreneur. He built an empire from the ground up and converted his home into a raunchy party mansion of bunnies, only open to the truly elite.
His final exit may have been in a hearse, but sources close to the deceased legend claim it is not the way he wishes to be remembered.
Friends and family of the star – while heartbroken – were not surprised by his passing. Just this past May, a source told The National Enquirer, “Hef is deteriorating rapidly. He’s also stopped eating, which is a sure sign the end is near.”
After partying hard for years, the icon had a small stroke in 1985. He recovered and was healthy as a horse until cancer rumors began to spread, months before his sudden passing.
Despite it all, Hef is now buried next to his first Playboy
muse, legendary beauty Marilyn Monroe
