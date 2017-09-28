Hugh Hefner Makes Final Exit From Playboy Mansion – In A Hearse!

In 1992, Hugh Hefner purchased the empty vault beside Marilyn Monroe in Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles. In a 2012 interview, he said, "I will be laid to rest in a vault next to hers. It has a completion notion to it. I will be spending the rest of my eternity with Marilyn." #hughhefner #playboy #riphughhefner #marilynmonroe #cultofweird

