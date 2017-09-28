Drugs, DUIs & Death: Hugh Hefner’s Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals Uncovered

Photo credit: Getty Images
Hefner started Playboy in December 1953 while he was married to Millie Williams. The couple welcomed two children, Christie and David, before they divorced in 1959. Hefner later revealed that his wife had an affair while he was overseas in the army.
The Playboy mogul had a small stroke in 1985, just one year before he married Kimberley Conrad.
He began dating a slew of women
shortly after — with one of his girlfriends being Holly Madison
. The blonde later revealed in her tell-all memoir that Hefner gave her Quaaludes to get her to sleep with him the first time they met, but his other girlfriend Kendra Wilkinson
slammed her claims, and revealed that she first had sex with Hefner when she was just 18-years-old
.
Madison also claimed that Hefner offered her $3 million to stay with him
, but she still packed her things and left the mansion. Hefner later told Radar: “Over the course of my life I’ve had more than my fair share of romantic relationships with wonderful women. Many moved on to live happy, healthy and productive lives and I’m pleased to say remain dear friends today. Sadly, there are a few who have chosen to rewrite history in an attempt to stay in the spotlight. I guess, as the old saying goes: You can’t win ’em all!”
“Bill has been a good friend for many years and the mere thought of these allegations is truly saddening,” Hefner later told The ENQUIRER. “I would never tolerate this kind of behavior, regardless of who was involved.”
“Hef is deteriorating rapidly,” an insider told The National ENQUIRER in May of this year. “He’s also stopped eating, which is a sure sign the end is near. His doctors say it’s just a matter of time.”
“He was never right after his brother died the day before Hef’s 90th birthday,” the insider added.
Now, Hefner will be buried next to longtime muse Marilyn Monroe when he is finally laid to rest
.
