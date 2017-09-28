Drugs, DUIs & Death: Hugh Hefner’s Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals Uncovered

Hefner started Playboy in December 1953 while he was married to Millie Williams. The couple welcomed two children, Christie and David, before they divorced in 1959. Hefner later revealed that his wife had an affair while he was overseas in the army. Photo credit: Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio, Colin Farrell and Owen Wilson. He bought the Playboy Mansion in 1971, and it later became a raunchy party scene for celebrities includingand Photo credit: Getty Images

The Playboy mogul had a small stroke in 1985, just one year before he married Kimberley Conrad. Photo credit: Getty Images

Marston Glenn and Cooper Bradford, before they split in 1998. Marston was Hefner and Conrad had two sons,and, before they split in 1998. Marston was later arrested for DUI in 2015 Photo credit: Getty Images

Holly Madison. The blonde later revealed in her tell-all memoir that Hefner gave her Quaaludes to get her to sleep with him the first time they met, but his other girlfriend Kendra Wilkinson slammed her claims, and revealed that she first had sex with Hefner He began dating a slew of women shortly after — with one of his girlfriends being. The blonde later revealed in her tell-all memoir that Hefner gave her Quaaludes to get her to sleep with him the first time they met, but his other girlfriendslammed her claims, and revealed that she first had sex with Hefner when she was just 18-years-old Photo credit: Getty Images

Madison also claimed that Hefner offered her $3 million to stay with him , but she still packed her things and left the mansion. Hefner later told Radar: “Over the course of my life I’ve had more than my fair share of romantic relationships with wonderful women. Many moved on to live happy, healthy and productive lives and I’m pleased to say remain dear friends today. Sadly, there are a few who have chosen to rewrite history in an attempt to stay in the spotlight. I guess, as the old saying goes: You can’t win ’em all!” Photo credit: Getty Images

Hefner was dragged into Bill Cosby's sexual assault drama, as one of his accusers listed Hefner in her suit! Chloe Goins claimed that Hefner played a role in her alleged assault her at the Playboy Mansion in 2008, but The Cosby Show actor 's sexual assault drama, as one of his accusers listed Hefner in her suit!claimed that Hefner played a role in her alleged assault her at the Playboy Mansion in 2008, but The Cosby Show actor denied the claims and defended Hefner Photo credit: Getty Images

“Bill has been a good friend for many years and the mere thought of these allegations is truly saddening,” Hefner later told The ENQUIRER. “I would never tolerate this kind of behavior, regardless of who was involved.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Hedi Fleiss’ “little black book”. Radar later uncovered that Hefner was listed in top Hollywood madam’ “little black book”.

Crystal Harrisin 2012. They remained a couple until his death — although Hefner tied the knot for the third time with 26-year-old2012. They remained a couple until his death — although he was sick for a majority of their marriage Photo credit: Getty Images

“Hef is deteriorating rapidly,” an insider told The National ENQUIRER in May of this year. “He’s also stopped eating, which is a sure sign the end is near. His doctors say it’s just a matter of time.” Photo credit: Getty Images

“He was never right after his brother died the day before Hef’s 90th birthday,” the insider added. Photo credit: Getty Images

His son Cooper confirmed his declining health in August, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s tough to watch him struggle, but I’m just happy it’s physical and not mental.” Photo credit: Getty Images