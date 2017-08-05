Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks In New Public Display Of Affection With Chloe Green In Barbados

Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks In New PDA With Chloe Green In Barbados – See The Pics

They can't keep their hands off one another.

Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks In New Public Display Of Affection With Chloe Green In Barbados
Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks In New PDA With Chloe Green In Barbados – See The Pics
'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks and Topshop heiress Chloe Green have taken their 'love match' down to Barbados. RadarOnline.com has all the details of their latest 'PDA' on the beach – click through the images.
Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green have been flaunting their beach bodies in Barbados.
The couple who caused a scandal when they were spotted kissing in Turkey last month looked 'totally in love' on their latest trip.
Both Green and Meeks checked into the 'VIP' Sandy Lanes resort and sat on a dock emblazoned with 'Hot guests only'.
The high profile pair went swimming in the ocean and took strolls along the beach during their latest vacation.
Although the paparazzi's lenses were locked firmly on them they 'kissed' and held hands without a care.
While they are enjoying the 'high life' in Barbados his estranged wife Melissa Meeks is raising their three children back in California.
In recent weeks the model has been helping brand and promote Topshop in Los Angeles.
While they are enjoying the 'high life' in Barbados his estranged wife Melissa Meeks is raising their three children back in California.

In recent weeks the model has been helping brand and promote Topshop in Los Angeles.

Since they embarked on their affair Meeks has been trolled online.

