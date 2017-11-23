Alone For The Holidays! Inside Hollywood’s Most Fractured Families thumbnail

Alone For The Holidays! Inside Hollywood’s Most Fractured Families

These heartbroken stars will have to find something else to be thankful for.

Thanksgiving Day is upon us and it turns out more than one A-lister family will be spending the holiday feuding and apart! From Tamra Judge to Caitlyn Jenner, Anna Faris and Kailyn Lowry, take a look at Hollywood's most fractured families.
Tamra Judge & Sidney Barney: Real Housewives Of Orange County star Tamra Judge, 50, has had a rocky relationship with her daughter Sidney Barney, 18, for over six years now – and it only keeps getting worse! While the teen invited her reality star mom to her high school graduation, she recently moved away to college and is speaking to her no longer. "I'm very hopeful," Judge recently told ET of reconciling with her estranged daughter despite Barney's attempts to avoid her.
Anna Faris & Chris Pratt: Anna Fairs, 40, and Chris Pratt, 38, may share an adorable son together, but the couple sure is not reconnecting for the Holiday season! As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the blonde actress – who was just recently looking heartbroken over her divorce – has been spotted on various romantic dates with new boyfriend Michael Barett. Pratt, is reportedly "jealous as hell" about her moving on so quickly, and very much regretting having given up on their relationship!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Caitlyn Jenner & The Kardashians: Caitlyn Jenner, 68, turned her relationship with her Kardashian family sour when she bashed them in her tell-all book and blamed momager Kris Jenner, 62, for her difficult life. Kim, 37, Khloe, 33, and Kris have spoken out against the I Am Cait star various times since her memoir was released, and a source told Radar that even youngest daughter Kylie has cut her out of her life. While Caitlyn was recently seen attending Kendall Jenner's birthday bash, sources have said their once-tight-knit family is not looking so happy right about now. Will Cait be spending the holidays with her new girlfriend instead?

Photo credit: BACKGRID/INSTAR Images

Kelly Dodd & Michael Dodd: The outspoken RHOC star split from her husband Michael this past September, and it turns out, the breakup was a long-time coming. After months of violent feuding with her estranged husband, Kelly, 44, (and the couple's daughter) will be moving in with her cousin to start a new life. Will dad be invited to the family's Turkey Day dinner?

Photo credit: Getty Images

Teresa Giudice & Joe: Teresa Giudice, 45, has had enough of her jailbird husband, Joe, 45. While the RHONJ star claimed she hasn't had sex in a very long time, pals say she is looking for "hot guys" wherever she goes, as her relationship with Joe has turned sour. "When he gets home, we'll see," she said of their crumbling marriage. http://radaronline.com/photos/teresa-giudice-partying-without-joe-divorce/
Kailyn Lowry: Reality star Kailyn Lowry, 25, may have enough babies to keep her company through the Holidays, but where are al her baby daddies? As Radar readers know, the Teen Mom 2 star is currently caught in an explosive love triangle with ex Javi Marroquin, 24, and his new girlfriend, Briana DeJesus, 23. While Lowry and Marroquin have talked of a reconciliation, the odds are not looking great – will the mother-of-three end up spending Thanksgiving alone?
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Lip Kit mogul Kylie Jenner may be head-over-heels for rapper Travis Scott, 25, (and pregnant with his baby) but sources have told Radar that he doesn't seem to feel the same! The 20-year-old is reportedly even building a mansion for her baby daddy next door to hers so she can keep an eye on his womanizing ways! Paranoid much? http://radaronline.com/videos/kylie-jenner-building-travis-scott-calabasas-mansion/

Photo credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson: Singer Jennifer Hudson's son David Jr. is spending Thanksgiving with his heartbroken daddy, David Otunga, 37 – so what is the star going to do now? As Radar previously reported, Hudson, 36, modified her protection order against her ex fiancé and allowed him to spend the holiday with their child despite their bitter custody battle. Was she just playing nice or is she hoping to steal the 8-year-old away for Christmas? 

Photo credit: Getty Images

Jennie Garth & Dave Abrams: Actress Jennie Garth, 45, and husband Dave Abrams, 36, called it quits after three years of marriage. As their rep confirmed, they are taking time apart in hopes of fixing their relationship. Looks like they'll each be dining alone this Thanksgiving day! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

