Working for a superstar could be a dream come true — or your worst nightmare come to life! While plenty of celebs are kind and generous with the help, there also are some who are downright rotten to the core. Here are some of the worst offenders.

Jessica Simpson is such a slob she feels comfortable tossing her hair extensions anywhere around the house, with the expectation her peons will sweep them up! "It looks like an animal has been shedding all over her house!" said one beleaguered servant! Another assistant to an unnamed A-List loony cut her losses when the boss refused to speak more than three sentences to her in more than six months on the job! The diva actually asked another assistant to communicate with her when she wanted someone to fetch her a cup of coffee! All things considered, we'd be happier asking folks if they want fries with their order!