1 of 11
Working for a superstar could be a dream come true — or your worst nightmare come to life! While plenty of celebs are kind and generous with the help, there also are some who are downright rotten to the core. Here are some of the worst offenders.
She may have started from humble beginnings, but Jennifer Lopez is one cheap diva! Previous workers claimed "Jenny from the Block" pays nearly as low as one can go! One ex-staffer reported assistants who work for her get paid about HALF the going rate as other celeb assistants — and they're on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week! Don't even bother applying for the job if you've got a spouse — or even a pet — because while extra time is always available for J.Lo, she doesn't expect you to have time for anything else!
Despite her large bottom line, Khloé Kardashian — who now has an estimated worth of $32 million — is notorious for being one of Tinseltown's biggest tightwads! "She never, EVER tips at restaurants, and is tight as hell with the hired help," dished an on-set spy! "She's always paying as little as possible and trying to score freebies wherever she can!"
But even that turns out to be better than working for professional mess Lindsay Lohan. Her assistants blabbed anyone who works for LiLo can ONLY count on getting paid LATE — or not at all!
Anybody can get fired for doing a bad job, but supreme diva Mariah Carey has the unique distinction of sacking an assistant for being too good! She fired nanny Simonette DaCosta in 2014 for taking better care of her 5-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, than SHE did! She reportedly told pals the kids "were getting confused about who the mommy was."
Meanwhile, firing isn't good enough for sadistic "Avatar" director James Cameron. Former staffers reported he forces staffers he doesn't like to endure "long hours, hard tasks and harsh criticism!
You can't always get what you want, but you CAN try to force your minions to go to hell and back for impossible requests. One former assistant who sued Lady Gaga for $390,000 in unpaid overtime said the singer asked her to do EVERYTHING for her — including flushing her toilet!
But supermodel Naomi Campbell set the bar even higher when one ex-assistant claimed she demanded her hotel suites have five lily-scented candles in the bathroom, 10 in the living room and 10 MORE in the bedroom! If they weren't present when she arrived, Naomi "would intimidate, yell and make people cry." Another star forced an assistant to skip Thanksgiving with her family because she wanted her to be on a conference call — "not to participate in it — just to listen in!"
Former "Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Cheryl Hines forces her assistants to clean out the animal cages in her daughter's room. Her rationale? "It's not easy to handle a hedgehog."
Ben Affleck may play the everyman in most movies, but off-screen he's a royal pain, especially when it comes to tea! "When I was training for the job, they told me Ben loves a very specific cup of Nestea iced tea," a former personal assistant blabbed. "It had to be unsweetened, and I was to sweeten it ONLY with 1.5 packets of Splenda."
Jessica Simpson is such a slob she feels comfortable tossing her hair extensions anywhere around the house, with the expectation her peons will sweep them up! "It looks like an animal has been shedding all over her house!" said one beleaguered servant! Another assistant to an unnamed A-List loony cut her losses when the boss refused to speak more than three sentences to her in more than six months on the job! The diva actually asked another assistant to communicate with her when she wanted someone to fetch her a cup of coffee! All things considered, we'd be happier asking folks if they want fries with their order! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: