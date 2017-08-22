Secret Feuds & Fakery: ‘Hollywood Medium’ Tyler Henry’s Most Shocking Revelations

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry has become one the hottest shows on television ! And now, as the 21-year-old clairvoyant gets ready to wrap up another successful season, RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a new interview where Henry dishes on everything from his true feelings about the Long Island Medium to his celebrity crush. Photo credit: Getty Images

In a shocking interview that aired today on Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss , Henry spoke for the first time about coming out as gay! "From where I was at, coming out as a medium was harder than coming out as gay. I think even religious people have an idea of what gay means. But being a medium has a lot more stigma attached to it than being gay," Henry revealed. Photo credit: Getty Images

As fans know, Henry has done readings for countless Hollywood celebrities. But when it comes to his LEAST favorite reading, Henry said that singer Boy George was not pleasant to deal with! "My reading with Boy George was the most difficult because he was not game. There were clear connections that his manager had to validate at the end. But I don't think he was comfortable being vulnerable," he said.

When asked if there is any celebrity that Henry would not read, he said, "I would not read O.J. Simpson! And the reason behind that is because I feel like that would be exploitive." And although Henry doesn't get to choose which celebrities he does readings for, he insisted that if the network were to choose Simpson, he would refuse to do it when the two met face to face! Photo credit: Getty Images

When it comes to Long Island Medium, Henry revealed what he REALLY thinks of his arch-nemesis Photo credit: Getty Images

"I have watched her show and I did get messages while watching. She had her show before I had mine and sometimes I would get impressions about the clients. Sometimes I would have the same answers as her, sometimes I would not," Henry said. Photo credit: TLC