Secret Feuds & Fakery: ‘Hollywood Medium’ Tyler Henry’s Most Shocking Revelations

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry
has become one the hottest shows on television
! And now, as the 21-year-old clairvoyant gets ready to wrap up another successful season, RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a new interview where Henry dishes on everything from his true feelings about the Long Island Medium
to his celebrity crush.
Photo credit: Getty Images
In a shocking interview that aired today on Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss
, Henry spoke for the first time about coming out as gay! "From where I was at, coming out as a medium was harder than coming out as gay. I think even religious people have an idea of what gay means. But being a medium has a lot more stigma attached to it than being gay," Henry revealed.
Photo credit: Getty Images
As fans know, Henry has done readings for countless Hollywood celebrities. But when it comes to his LEAST favorite reading, Henry said that singer Boy George was not pleasant to deal with! "My reading with Boy George was the most difficult because he was not game. There were clear connections that his manager had to validate at the end. But I don't think he was comfortable being vulnerable," he said.
When asked if there is any celebrity that Henry would not read, he said, "I would not read O.J. Simpson! And the reason behind that is because I feel like that would be exploitive." And although Henry doesn't get to choose which celebrities he does readings for, he insisted that if the network were to choose Simpson, he would refuse to do it when the two met face to face!
Photo credit: Getty Images
Henry's reading's have been dead-on
with almost every celebrity he has spoken to. But when it comes to the Kardashians, he happens to be their favorite go-to psychic! "I've done Kim
, Kourtney
, Khloe
, Kylie
and Kris
. When it comes to the best, Kris Jenner was the best reading
out of the entire family. We really connected," Tyler confessed.
As Radar previously reported, Henry has a ton of skeptics and cynics since he started his show! When it comes to Long Island Medium
, Theresa Caputo
, Henry revealed what he REALLY thinks of his arch-nemesis
!
Photo credit: Getty Images
"I have watched her show and I did get messages while watching. She had her show before I had mine and sometimes I would get impressions about the clients. Sometimes I would have the same answers as her, sometimes I would not," Henry said.
Do you think that Tyler Henry is the real deal, or is he a fake? Tell us your thoughts below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
Photo credit: Getty Images