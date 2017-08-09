Murder Trial Shocker: Holly Bobo’s Skull Has An Indentation Of A Bullet Hole thumbnail

‘We are a step closer,’ her family says as new evidence is revealed in court.

Holly Bobo’s skull had an indentation consistent with that of a bullet hole, a prosecutor said in a bombshell court hearing on Wednesday. Just two weeks before Zachary Adams’ trial for the first-degree kidnapping, rape and murder of the young nursing student was scheduled to begin, more evidence was revealed, Meanwhile, Adams' defense attorney asked the judge for a continuance in the case as the new details came to light. Click through Radar’s gallery to find out how the new evidence is mounting up in the Holly Bobo murder case. 
In court on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 prosecutors said they had evidence that BoBo's skull had an indentation consistent with a bullet hole. A gun was discovered in May that prosecutors said was a “critical piece of evidence,” in Bobo’s death. Adams’ attorney, Jennifer Thompson, asked for a trial delay until 2018, which the judge denied. Pastor Don Franks spoke about the Bobo family after court. “It’s a relief because we are a step closer,” he said about the beginning of the trial in a video posted by WGNOW’s Burton Scaggs. “They are ready to get started, yes, we’ve been ready for six years. We are very confident and very grateful of all the hard work that’s gone into justice for Holly.”
Adams sat with his attorney in the courtroom as she asked for a continuance. Judge C. Creed McGinley scoffed at her request for January 2018, saying her choice for a date would be “when pigs fly,” and said the murder trial would continue on schedule.
Prospective jurors were told that Bobo’s skeletal remains would be shown as evidence during the trial. She was taken from her home in April 2011 by a man in a camouflage outfit and was never seen again. Her remains were found by hunters in a rural area not far from her house in 2014.
Zachary Adams, his brother Dylan Adams and Jason Autry were all charged with Bobo’s murder, but Autry struck a deal with prosecutors where he would provide “truthful testimony,” against Zachary in his tria
The trial was scheduled to start with jury selection on September 9, 2017 and opening statements were scheduled for September 11. Stay with Radar for updates to the story. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

