Murder Trial Shocker: Holly Bobo’s Skull Has An Indentation Of A Bullet Hole

In court on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 prosecutors said they had evidence that BoBo's skull had an indentation consistent with a bullet hole. A gun was discovered
in May that prosecutors said was a “critical piece of evidence,” in Bobo’s death. Adams’ attorney, Jennifer Thompson, asked for a trial delay until 2018, which the judge denied. Pastor Don Franks spoke about the Bobo family after court. “It’s a relief because we are a step closer,” he said about the beginning of the trial in a video posted by WGNOW’s Burton Scaggs
. “They are ready to get started, yes, we’ve been ready for six years. We are very confident and very grateful of all the hard work that’s gone into justice for Holly.”