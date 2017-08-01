Ranch Home Where Holly Bobo Was Kidnapped And Then Butchered Goes Up For Sale

Holly Bobo was Zachary Adams, prosecutors said. The Bobo’s 23-acre property photos show the garage where Bobo was the early morning when Adams allegedly approached her before snatching her into the woods and murdering her. Click through Radar’s gallery to see Holly Bobo’s shocking death house gallery. was kidnapped from her family’s home in 2011, dragged into the woods by a man dressed in camouflage and left a trail of blood behind her, and now her parents have put the house on the market, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. The $219,500 Tennesseee property immediately became a crime scene, with police swarming the area looking for clues. Bobo's blood left behind the only indication of the vicious murder at the hands of, prosecutors said. The Bobo’s 23-acre property photos show the garage where Bobo was the early morning when Adams allegedly approached her before snatching her into the woods and murdering her. Click through Radar’s gallery to see Holly Bobo’s shocking death house gallery. Photo credit: Zillow

On April 13, 2011 Bobo, 20, was in the family garage and was spotted by her brother around 8am walking in the woods with a man. That was the last time she was seen alive . Her partial remains were found in 2014 in the woods miles away from her own wooded home. Photo credit: Zillow

Bobo’s parents listed the family home for sale in July 2017, and noted there was a ”2 car attached garage / 2 car detached garage,” on the property. Photo credit: Zillow

Her partial remains were found in a rural area not far from the home in 2014. Zachary Adams, Dylan Adams and Jason Autry were charged with her kidnaping, rape and murder. Autry was given a plea deal where he was ordered to testify “truthfully” about Zachary and Bobo during a trial. Photo credit: Zillow

The “pretty ranch home has rustic touches throughout. Beautiful hardwood floors through out home w/ tile in baths,” Zillow noted about the home from which Bobo disappeared. Photo credit: Zillow

Jason Wayne Autry standing just a few feet away,” Dylan Adams observed Bobo in his brother’s home after she was kidnapped from the house that her parents decided to sell. Dylan said he “observed Holly Lyn Bobo sitting in the living room in a green chair wearing a pink tee shirt, withstanding just a few feet away,” according to News Channel 5 in Tennessee. Photo credit: Zillow

Dylan described his brother Zach as “wearing camouflage shorts, black cut-off-sleeve tee shirt and a pair of green Crocs,” and Bobo’s murder evidence file contained a “Croc footwear print,” according to the news station. Photo credit: Zillow

District Attorney Paul Hagerman described the location where the gun was found as: “on the side of the road in some mud, in some dirt.” An Arminus model HW5, 32 caliber Smith and Wesson long revolver gun was found over Memorial Day weekend, with prosecutors calling it a “critical piece of evidence,” and believed it was the murder weapon used to kill Bobo.described the location where the gun was found as: “on the side of the road in some mud, in some dirt.” Photo credit: Zillow

“Approx 5 miles to town, this home is convenient to town yet privately located,” the real estate page said about the property where Bobo lived before she was kidnapped and murdered.