Ranch Home Where Holly Bobo Was Kidnapped And Then Butchered Goes Up For Sale

Holly Bobo
was kidnapped from her family’s home
in 2011, dragged into the woods by a man dressed in camouflage and left a trail of blood behind her, and now her parents have put the house on the market, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. The $219,500 Tennesseee property immediately became a crime scene, with police swarming the area looking for clues. Bobo's blood left behind the only indication of the vicious murder at the hands of Zachary Adams
, prosecutors said. The Bobo’s 23-acre property photos show the garage where Bobo was the early morning when Adams allegedly approached her before snatching her into the woods and murdering her. Click through Radar’s gallery to see Holly Bobo’s shocking death house gallery.