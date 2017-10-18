How to Be a Great Holiday Party Host

The holidays are around the corner, and when it gets here it’ll move fast. When it comes to parties, don’t let the small stuff get in your way of fun. After all, it should be fun. Here are some tips that’ll keep you sane. Photo credit: Getty Images

Don’t Skimp on the Spread Snacks are a natural ice breaker, so keep a table full of bite-sized noshes that guests can gather around. If you can’t handle all the cooking yourself, try asking friends to pitch in and make it a pot luck. You can also pick up some party trays from your local grocery store. It doesn’t have to be all gourmet. Photo credit: Getty Images

Make Specialty Drinks Seasonal drinks are a must. Try warm and cozy drinks like a hot toddy or spiced wine. They smell as delicious as they taste. To save time, make a big batch and warm it on the stove. Guests can serve themselves. Skip paper or plastic cups and go with an elegant mug to keep your drink warm and utterly Instagrammable. Photo credit: Getty Images

Turn Down the Lights When it comes to setting a mood, lighting is everything. Dim holiday lights reenforces the cozy factor, and will put everyone at ease. It’ll also make it less awkward when the dancing starts. Photo credit: Getty Images

Put Dance Songs on Your Playlist Some people can’t wait to binge on Christmas music. But after a while you want to get people dancing, so make sure you transition by adding some fun dance songs to your playlist. And, no. You can’t dance to “Feliz Navidad” all night. Photo credit: Getty Images

Create a Style Strategy Don’t wait until the last minute to pick and outfit and accessorize. You need to look fabulous and feel comfortable. If you opt for a more casual outfit, try upgrading your bling. Add a statement pieces or some colorful gems. Photo credit: Getty Images

Get the Perfect ‘Gram If a party happens without an Instagram, did it even happen at all? Create a fun hashtag for the party, so all of your pictures are in one place. If there are several cameras in the mix, choose the best one to take a pic and have the person text the photos to the group. Photo credit: Getty Images

Just Say No to Mistletoe Mistletoe? More like Mistle-no! While it can be a funny tradition for some people, others may find it creepy. Besides, it’s just one more thing you have to worry about. Photo credit: Getty Images

Accept That an Ugly Sweater Will Appear The ugly sweater trend has no limitations. If one appears at your party, don’t sweat it. If you accept the things you can’t control, it’ll be easier to let go and have a good time. Photo credit: Getty Images