The Hot Bling “It Girls” Should Wear This Holiday Season

More Bling Please! Like Elizabeth Taylor once said, “Big girls need big diamonds.” Styling a look doesn’t end with picking a dress to wear. Accessories are just as important when creating an iconic look. And that means BLING!

Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid sparkled on the red carpet in a gold jumpsuit at the CFDA Awards in New York City on June 1, 2015.

Subtle Elegance We matched Gigi’s look with LeVian’s Chocolate Ombre Bolos and Bracelets. It’s a fun, but subtle way to add some bling to your wrists.

Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner made jaws drop at the Magnum Doubles Party at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival at Plage Magnum on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France. Photo credit: Getty Images

Fierce Rings We matched Kendall’s look with LeVian’s Cush’n Pillow Chocolate Diamonds. A fierce dress needs fierce rings. These would amp up her look.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner rocked a fresh and fun look at the Grand Opening of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie on September 16, 2015 in New York City.

Pretty in Blue We matched Kylie’s white crop top look with LeVian’s Strawberry Gold Blueberry Zircon pendant and earrings with Vanilla Diamonds.

Bella Hadid Bella Hadid redefined elegance at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2016 at Tate Modern on September 6, 2016 in London, England.

A Pop of Color We matched Bella’s look with LeVian’s Strawberry Ombré rings for a pop of color.

Kaia Gerber All eyes were on model Kaia Gerber at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown on September 8, 2017 in New York City.