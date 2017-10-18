The holidays are jam packed with parties and gatherings, from casual to formal. What better way to take your style game to the next level than to mix and match your cocktails with stunning jewelry? Click through to check out these fabulous combinations.
How to Match Holiday Cocktails and Gorgeous Jewels
Gems, gems, gems
As the saying goes: "It doesn't have to match, it just has to make sense." The following combinations are a great way to get into the festive mood. But be creative and try to mix and match in your own style.
Spiced Wine
Spiced wine is probably the sexiest cocktail of the holiday season, so you need a rock that is just as sensual. Try adorning yourself with Le Vian's strawberry gold pomegranate garnet ring chocolate and vanilla diamonds.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Spiked Apple Cider
If spiked apple cider is your cozy drink of choice, dress is up with a vanilla gold deep sea blue topaz ring with chocolate and vanilla diamonds. The blue will pop against brown, which is a complimentary color.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Peppermint Patty
Accessorized a Peppermint Patty with a Le Vian honey gold pistachio diopside ring with green and vanilla diamonds.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Hot Buttered Rum
Sparkle with a pair of vanilla gold blueberry sapphire earrings with vanilla diamonds while sipping on hot buttered rum.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Hot Toddy
Get pretty while drinking a hot toddy by accessorizing with a strawberry gold peach morganite ring with chocolate and vanilla diamonds.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Egg Nog
Match this classic drink with an elegant strawberry gold Neapolitan opal ring with chocolate and vanilla diamonds.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Cranberry Mimosa
Add edge to a cranberry mimosa by adding a gorgeous honey gold pistachio diopside pendant with green and vanilla diamonds.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Irish Coffee
Keep it low-key when drinking an Irish coffee by slipping on a strawberry gold chocolate quartz ring with chocolate and vanilla diamonds.
