How to Match Holiday Cocktails and Gorgeous Jewels

Gems, gems, gems As the saying goes: "It doesn't have to match, it just has to make sense." The following combinations are a great way to get into the festive mood. But be creative and try to mix and match in your own style.

Spiced Wine Spiced wine is probably the sexiest cocktail of the holiday season, so you need a rock that is just as sensual. Try adorning yourself with Le Vian's strawberry gold pomegranate garnet ring chocolate and vanilla diamonds. Photo credit: Getty Images

Spiked Apple Cider If spiked apple cider is your cozy drink of choice, dress is up with a vanilla gold deep sea blue topaz ring with chocolate and vanilla diamonds. The blue will pop against brown, which is a complimentary color. Photo credit: Getty Images

Peppermint Patty Accessorized a Peppermint Patty with a Le Vian honey gold pistachio diopside ring with green and vanilla diamonds. Photo credit: Getty Images

Hot Buttered Rum Sparkle with a pair of vanilla gold blueberry sapphire earrings with vanilla diamonds while sipping on hot buttered rum. Photo credit: Getty Images

Hot Toddy Get pretty while drinking a hot toddy by accessorizing with a strawberry gold peach morganite ring with chocolate and vanilla diamonds. Photo credit: Getty Images

Egg Nog Match this classic drink with an elegant strawberry gold Neapolitan opal ring with chocolate and vanilla diamonds. Photo credit: Getty Images

Cranberry Mimosa Add edge to a cranberry mimosa by adding a gorgeous honey gold pistachio diopside pendant with green and vanilla diamonds. Photo credit: Getty Images