Sexy Mama

Hilary Duff Shows Off Toned Body While Paddleboarding With Son In Maui

The ‘Younger’ star’s muscular arms and legs looked insane!

By
Posted on
View gallery 10
BACKGRID
Hilary Duff Shows Off Toned Body While Paddleboarding With Son In Maui
1 of 10
Hilary Duff was just spotted looking happy, sun-kissed and fit as she showed off her toned beach body while paddleboarding with her young son Luca and a friend of his in Maui, RadarOnline.com can report.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Younger star, 29, wore a blue and white stripped one-piece paired with a sun hate and reflective sunnies as she showed off her toned body in the warm tropical water.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She was all smiles as she held hands with 5-year-old Luca on their sunny beach getaway.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar previously reported, Duff shared custody of Luca with ex husband Mike Comrie, 36,

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While the two divorced in 2016, they’ve recently been spotted on romantic dates after Comrie’s shocking rape scandal.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Paddleboard-loving Duff has since been caught on flirty beach dates with new love Matt Coma.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

This is not the first timer her rock-hard abs and toned muscles have been on full-display!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Duff’s Maui getaway comes after her recent home burglary drama – in which her home was raided of jewelry while she was away with the family in Canada.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The gorgeous Lizzie McGuire star even hired a hunky bodyguard after the incident.
How great do you think Hilary Duff looks in the hot beach pics? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments