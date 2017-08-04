Hilary Duff Shows Off Toned Body While Paddleboarding With Son In Maui

Hilary Duff
was just spotted looking happy, sun-kissed and fit as she showed off her toned beach body while paddleboarding with her young son Luca
and a friend of his in Maui, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Younger star, 29, wore a blue and white stripped one-piece paired with a sun hate and reflective sunnies as she showed off her toned body in the warm tropical water.
She was all smiles as she held hands with 5-year-old Luca on their sunny beach getaway.
As Radar previously reported, Duff shared custody of Luca with ex husband Mike Comrie
, 36,
Duff’s Maui getaway comes after her recent home burglary drama – in which her home was raided of jewelry while she was away with the family in Canada.
