Hilary Duff Shows Off Toned Body While Paddleboarding With Son In Maui

Hilary Duff was just spotted looking happy, sun-kissed and fit as she showed off her toned beach body while paddleboarding with her young son Luca and a friend of his in Maui, RadarOnline.com can report.

The Younger star, 29, wore a blue and white stripped one-piece paired with a sun hate and reflective sunnies as she showed off her toned body in the warm tropical water.

She was all smiles as she held hands with 5-year-old Luca on their sunny beach getaway.

As Radar previously reported, Duff shared custody of Luca with ex husband Mike Comrie, 36,

While the two divorced in 2016, they've recently been spotted on romantic dates after Comrie's shocking rape scandal

Paddleboard-loving Duff has since been caught on flirty beach dates with new love Matt Coma.

This is not the first timer her rock-hard abs and toned muscles have been on full-display

Duff's Maui getaway comes after her recent home burglary drama – in which her home was raided of jewelry while she was away with the family in Canada.