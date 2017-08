Hilary Duff was just caught sharing some hot and steamy PDA with new boyfriend Ely Sandvik while out for a stroll in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The lovebirds wore matching white T-shirts for a casual day date in the sunny town. They shared a sweet kiss as Sandvik gave the Younger actress a pat on her plump booty. Looking smitten as ever, Duff could not keep her hands off her hot new man! was just caught sharing some hot and steamy PDA with new boyfriendwhile out for a stroll in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The lovebirds wore matching white T-shirts for a casual day date in the sunny town. They shared a sweet kiss as Sandvik gave the Younger actress a pat on her plump booty. Looking smitten as ever, Duff could not keep her hands off her hot new man! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Matthew Koma, 30. The two have been spotted together various times in the last few months, yet their relationship came as a surprise, since they began dating just weeks after Duff's shocking breakup from singer , 30.

The pair walked side by side sporting matching metallic sunnies. Duff wore ripped jeans, a fun shoulder bag and sandals while Sandvik rocked black skinny jeans and colorful teal sneakers.

As Radar can reveal, Sandvik is the CEO of SOLr Energy Consulting. It is unclear how the two met, but they could not have looked happier together as they were pictured walking a dog and baking in the hot California sun.

The businessman was affectionate and adorable while smooching on his bombshell girlfriend. He grabbed onto her hair while kissing her on the side of the street. Duff looked flawless in her casual denim look.