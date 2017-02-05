1 of 8
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Hilary Duff may already be ready for her next fling as she was spotted in Mexico this week in another tiny bikini. Keep clicking through to see the sexy pics!
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
The 29-year-old is spending time with some girlfriends following her nasty split from personal trainer boyfriend Jason Walsh in December.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
And she appears to be using her single status to her advantage as she was caught getting flirty with some of the locals in an itsy bitsy bikini.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
As RadarOnline.com reported, Duff swept Walsh off to Mexico just one month before their breakup, where she put on another curvy display for him.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
But their relationship quickly turned sour just two months after going public with their romance.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
"They weren't on the same page," a source told PEOPLE. "He wants to move to New York, but her life is in LA."
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
But Duff looks to be doing just fine without her ex this time around as she frolicked in the waves and even did yoga on the beach with a friend.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
What do you think about Duff's bikini body? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: