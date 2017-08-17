Together For The Kids! Helen Hunt Reunites With Ex – One Day After Split Shocker

Helen Hunt was spotted enjoying a cloudy beach day in Santa Monica with her alleged ex, Matthew Carnahan, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Mad About You star married the American producer in 2001. The two share daughter Makena, 13, and son Emmett, 19. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The actress, 54, was all smiles while boogie boarding with her family. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Looking slim, the star put on a scuba suit to keep enjoying the cool California waters. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Daughter Makena joined her ad Carnahan on their midday swim, amid the couple’s breakup rumors. Photo credit: BACKGRID

In Touch first broke the news about the couple’s split after 16 years of marriage this past Wednesday, saying that it was a “very messy” breakup and that their relationship had been rocky for a long time Photo credit: BACKGRID

Nonetheless, the 56-year-old producer looked at her estranged wife with admiring eyes as she showed off her enviable bikini body Photo credit: BACKGRID

Single or not, Hunt looked happy as ever as she spent one-on-one time splashing around in the waves with her teenage daughter. Photo credit: BACKGRID