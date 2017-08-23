Pregnant Heidi Montag Flashes 8-Month Belly During Intense Workout: ‘More Is More’

The queen of baby bump photos, Heidi Montag
has displayed her sweet pregnant belly once again during an intense workout she shared all over Instagram! As RadarOnline.com carrying an 8-month-old fetus has not prevented the The Hills star from putting her all into her daily fitness routine. The gorgeous mom-to-be took to Instagram Stories
to show off her remarkable exercise skills and enviable body.
Photo credit: @heidipratt
The 30-year-old sported a rolled-up navy blue T-shirt and neon pink shorts as she worked on her thighs and abs during her hardcore gym session.
"Pregnancy workout with @caseybeastmode" she captioned a shot of her boosting her curvy booty with some leg lifts.
"Untouchable," she captioned another shot of her, as she lay seductively on her pink yoga matt while working on her calves.
"More is more," she wrote on a snap of herself using resistance bands with the help of personal trainer Michael Casey.
The star looked ready to pop on a photo of her looking straight into the camera while lifting hot pink weights above her head.
"Prego savage workout," she wrote on a sexy snap of her stretching and working on her arms.
After her workout, Montag celebrated her achievement with a bottle of sparkling cider. "Yah! Sparkling cider party!" she captioned the snap. What do you think of her intense pregnancy workout? Sound off in the comments below.
