A Look Back At Heidi Klum’s Most Outrageous Halloween Costumes In 13 Clicks!

No one does Halloween quite like Heidi Klum. The supermodel and Project Runway host is famous for going all out for her costumes. So while we wait for what she has in store for us this year, RadarOnline.com is taking a look back at some of her wildest creations over the years!
Klum, 44, has been throwing her legendary Halloween bash for more than a decade, each year dressing up in a more outlandish and elaborate costume than the last! In 2005, she went for the sexy vampire look.
Just one year later, Klum had to be creative, as she was eight months pregnant! So the German-American model went for a Garden of Eden theme
, hiding her inside an apple, while her baby daddy and husband-at-the-time Seal
went like a lady as Eve.
Klum was anxious to show off her lost baby fat in 2007, when she me-wowed in a skin-tight sexy cat costume.
In 2010, Klum started off the decade reaching for the stars, as a freaky alien – complete with red-and-purple plastic armor, and boots that lifted her almost as high as her giant red hair!
The following year, Klum partied twice as hard, at two different parties! At the first, a few days before Halloween, the sexy supermodel left nothing to the imagination, going beyond naked at an event in Las Vegas
, as a human cadaver body!
Two nights later, back in New York, Klum and then-hubby Seal monkeyed around as apes.
The next year, Klum proved to the world that she’s not bad, she’s just drawn that way, as she channeled Jessica Rabbit. Klum said it took nearly 10 hours to complete the transformation.
Finally, last year, what could be the only thing better than one Klum? How about five! Klum went as her sexy self, and it was her glam squad’s turn to get made over, this time, as an army of Heidis!
