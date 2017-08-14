Heidi Klum Gets Wet In Barely-There Bikini During Sexy St. Barts Beach Romp

Klum took in some much needed R&R as she jetted off to the tropical location.
The blonde bombshell was accompanied by her children and her parents.
Donning an adorable two-piece bikini, klum showed off her washboard abs and toned stems
She was also seen tapping into her inner child and she played around on a blow up swan.
Sporting a black cap and an oversized pair of sunnies, Klum looked stylish as always.
Klum also showed off her ample cleavage in her super tight top.
What do you think of Klum's impossible bikini body? Sound off in the comments!
