Heaven’s Gate Death Scene Exposed 20 Years After America’s Worst Mass Suicide

Twenty years ago, 39 members of the Heaven’s Gate cult killed themselves in the largest mass suicide in the United States. Led by co-founder, the devotees explained they were “exiting their human vessels” in the group death. Heaven's Gate, a new podcast by Pineapple Street Media, shines a light on the dark details of the members who were convinced they were achieving eternal extraterrestrial life. Click through Radar’s gallery of the shocking evidence photos from the death scene.