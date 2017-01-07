1 of 7
Lamar Odom is enjoying his freedom! After being released from a San Diego rehab facility on Jan. 5, he's been busy doing a little retail shopping in Beverly Hills — but is it for a new lady in his life? Keep clicking through to see what he was caught buying this time.
He was spotted scoping out some fragrances at Diptyque Perfume Store in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6. "He looks healthy and happy," an insider told Radar.
The 37-year-old spent 35 days at the facility where he was trying to avoid suffering another downward spiral, especially in wake of finalizing his divorce from Khloe Kardashian in December.
Odom was spotted earlier in the day leaving rehab with cameras following his every footstep, fueling more rumors that he may be headed for his own reality tv show next.
While getting treatment, the former NBA star had support from his two children — Destiny and Lamar Odom Jr. — who came to visit him at the facility during New Year's.
Even Odom's first ex-wife Liza Morales showered him with hopeful words for a full recovery after his traumatic relationship with Kardashian.
As Radar readers know, Kardashian has completely cut ties from her ex after their divorce was recently finalized. At this point, she's been busy shoving her new romance with NBA baller Tristan Thompson in her ex's face by posting rounds of selfies together. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
