Harvey Weinstein: Inside The Producer’s Last Moments Before Rehab

Harvey Weinstein
, 65, was spotted leaving his daughter Remy
’s home Wednesday afternoon in New York City. The Hollywood producer looked upset and exhausted as he walked towards his car, hours before jetting off to Arizona on his private jet. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more about the star’s final day in the city.
He left daughter Remy’s home in a fit of sadness and anger after getting into a headed argument with the young beauty.
As Radar previously reported, Remy called 911 on her father, reporting him as “suicidal and depressed” after their family dispute.
He denied being either of those things but told a cameraman he was “Not doing okay
” and needed to “get help.”
“Everyone makes mistakes, [I’m getting] a second chance I hope,” he added before flying off to the rehab facility.
The producer told PageSix: “I am profoundly devastated. I have lost my wife and kids, whom I love more than anything else.”
Harvey Weinstein was seen enjoying a final meal with friends before checking into the Arizona rehabilitation center.
As Radar readers know, his tragic downfall comes after over 15 women came forward accusing him of sexual misconduct. Stay with Radar for updates.
