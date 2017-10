Adrienne Maloof, 56, Back On With Billionaire Boy Toy Jacob Busch, 25!

According to a friend of the reality star , "Adrienne got back together with Jacob a couple of weeks ago and the two are very happy." Photo credit: Instagram

Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson. Maloof and Busch wore matching costumes to the party and did not try to hide their affection! The two didn't shy away from the camera and posed with friends, such as Gown & Out In Beverly Hills stars,and

Maloof posted this spooky video on her Instagram, showing her preparing for ghoulish party! As Radar previously reported, Maloof and Busch were engaged before their split in 2015

Although they just recently rekindled the romance after a two-year hiatus, sources revealed to Radar that "Adrienne and Jacob are living together and looking forward to their future."

"They are such a good couple and she has never been happier," a source said. "She is super excited to be back on RHOBH and is having the time of her life right now." Photo credit: Instagram

"Had so much fun at my annual Halloween party last night with great friends and even better costumes," Maloof captioned this photo on her Instagram. Photo credit: Instagram