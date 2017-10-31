Adrienne Maloof, 56, Back On With Billionaire Boy Toy Jacob Busch, 25! thumbnail

Adrienne Maloof, 56, Back On With Billionaire Boy Toy Jacob Busch, 25!

The returning 'RHOBH' star and her man threw an epic Halloween bash.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returning star Adrienne Maloof, 56, dressed as a scary skeleton for her annual Halloween costume party in Beverly Hills, Calif. However, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that it wasn't her amazing costume that had guests talking — it was the fact that she is officially back together with her hunky boyfriend, Anheuser-Busch heir Jacob Busch, 25! Click through 7 scary photos inside the haunted housewife's lavish bash to find out all the details of about the couple's reconciliation!

According to a friend of the reality star, "Adrienne got back together with Jacob a couple of weeks ago and the two are very happy."

Maloof and Busch wore matching costumes to the party and did not try to hide their affection! The two didn't shy away from the camera and posed with friends, such as Gown & Out In Beverly Hills stars, Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson.
Maloof posted this spooky video on her Instagram, showing her preparing for ghoulish party! As Radar previously reported, Maloof and Busch were engaged before their split in 2015 !
Although they just recently rekindled the romance after a two-year hiatus, sources revealed to Radar that "Adrienne and Jacob are living together and looking forward to their future."
"They are such a good couple and she has never been happier," a source said. "She is super excited to be back on RHOBH and is having the time of her life right now."

"Had so much fun at my annual Halloween party last night with great friends and even better costumes," Maloof captioned this photo on her Instagram.

Do you think that Adrienne Maloof and Jacob Busch make a good couple? Sound off in the comments below.

