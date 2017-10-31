Adrienne Maloof, 56, Back On With Billionaire Boy Toy Jacob Busch, 25!

According to a friend of the reality star , "Adrienne got back together with Jacob a couple of weeks ago and the two are very happy." Photo credit: Instagram

Although they just recently rekindled the romance after a two-year hiatus, sources revealed to Radar that "Adrienne and Jacob are living together and looking forward to their future."

"They are such a good couple and she has never been happier," a source said. "She is super excited to be back on RHOBH and is having the time of her life right now." Photo credit: Instagram

"Had so much fun at my annual Halloween party last night with great friends and even better costumes," Maloof captioned this photo on her Instagram. Photo credit: Instagram