Adrienne Maloof, 56, Back On With Billionaire Boy Toy Jacob Busch, 25!

Photo credit: Getty/Instagram
Maloof and Busch wore matching costumes to the party and did not try to hide their affection! The two didn't shy away from the camera
and posed with friends, such as Gown & Out
In Beverly Hills stars, Pol' Atteu
and Patrik Simpson
.
Although they just recently rekindled the romance after a two-year hiatus, sources revealed to Radar that "Adrienne and Jacob are living together and looking forward to their future."
"They are such a good couple and she has never been happier," a source said. "She is super excited to be back on RHOBH and is having the time of her life right now."
"Had so much fun at my annual Halloween party last night with great friends and even better costumes," Maloof captioned this photo on her Instagram.
Do you think that Adrienne Maloof and Jacob Busch make a good couple? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.