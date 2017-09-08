Gwyneth Strips Down For ‘Goop Magazine’ Launch Cover Amid Company’s Legal Battle

Gwyneth Paltrow has stripped down to nothing but her panties for the new Goop Magazine, following her company’s legal scandal. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the gorgeous actress teamed up with Condé Nast to launch her own publication, which stems from her controversial wellness brand, GOOP. has stripped down to nothing but her panties for the new Goop Magazine, following her company’s legal scandal. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the gorgeous actress teamed up with Condé Nast to launch her own publication, which stems from her controversial wellness brand, GOOP. Photo credit: Getty Images

The blonde bombshell posed naked and covered in clay for the stunning photo. She looked toned and slim as she smiled for the cameras.

In her editor's letter, Paltrow, 44, spoke of her first cleanse, and the moment she realized how being one with the Earth made her feel more stable and wholesome than she ever had.

"I remember standing in a hippie health-food store in Greenwich Village and I saw a little paperback book describing a 'master cleanse,' and I was like, 'What's that?' I remember the next day [after I finished the cleanse] I was like, 'Oh, wow, I just did this cleanse, and I feel so much better. I can have a beer and a cigarette now, right?'" she wrote.

"For me, when I take my shoes off and walk in the grass, it's so healing," she added. "It's hard to find scientific evidence for the idea that 'I feel good.' But by trying, you get so much juice out of life." She also spoke of the infamous bee stinger acupuncture, which she claimed helped her even out her cesarean scar.

As Radar previously reported, Paltrow received much backlash after whistleblowers deemed her holistic wellness empire "deceptive," and unscientific. TINA.org warned the star that if her company didn't review its strategy and marketing, they would notify authorities to take legal action.