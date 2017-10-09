Friendship Fail! Cameron Ditches Gwyneth For Married Life thumbnail

EXCLUSIVE

Friendship Fail! Cameron Ditches Gwyneth For Married Life

Paltrow 'begging' Diaz to 'get healthy and socialize again.'

By
Posted on
Friendship Fail! Cameron Ditches Gwyneth For Married Life thumbnail
View gallery 6
Getty Images
Friendship Fail! Cameron Ditches Gwyneth For Married Life
1 of 6
Gwyneth Paltrow is worried sick about her old pal Cameron Diaz – who’s been a total hermit in recent months – and is begging her to get healthy and socialize again, a source tells RadarOnline.com exclusively. Besties for years, the A-list Hollywood stars were inseparable, but ever since Diaz tied the knot with Benji Madden she disappeared from her friend’s life. Diaz even stopped returning Paltrow’s phone calls. Click through the gallery to find out if anything can be done to reunite the blonde bombshells.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The two actresses became friends in 2008 when Paltrow reached out to Diaz after her father’s death. Almost a decade later their relationship hit a low point. “With Gwyneth's new Goop initiative — the pop-up shop and the magazine plans — of course Gwyneth would like to have Cameron around for this stuff,” an insider told Radar. But ever since her marriage to Madden, Diaz has been MIA.

Photo credit: Getty Images

“Gwyneth doesn’t want to hang out with the Cameron of today, the one from three years ago, who actually left the house more than a few times a week and actually liked coming to Brentwood and going to the market or having a barbecue,” the source tattled.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Unfortunately for Paltrow, her bestie just isn’t the same. “Cameron's life has changed a lot and is focused on staying around the house with her husband and his flunkies and not participating at all in the Hollywood social scene that loves and misses her.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

Paltrow put in considerable effort to maintain her friendship but was rebuffed by Diaz, the insider dished. “Of course Gwyneth has reached out to Cameron a ton over the past year, but Cameron doesn't pick up her phone half the time.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

Diaz’s disappearing act was a devastating blow to Paltrow. “It's a very stressful situation to Gwyneth but Cameron these days is all about having as few commitments as possible, and it's completely been her choice.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments