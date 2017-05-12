1 of 8
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck were all over each other on a romantic dinner date, but she was careful to cover up her left hand, possibly hiding an engagement ring? Click through the gallery to see the actress snuggling with her new guy and find out if she’s finally getting married.
Paltrow, 44, and Falchuck, 46, had a romantic dinner at Venice hot spot Gjelina on May 11, 2017.
The blonde bombshell reportedly was wearing a “huge rock on her wedding finger that caught a few people's eyes," at Jay Z's birthday party an insider told the Sun.
Paltrow kept her left hand hidden by a coat draped causally over her arm.
"Later she was introducing Brad to someone he didn’t know and referred to him as her fiancé,” a source said about the party where she was wearing the ring.
The Country Strong star might have been eager to walk down the aisle after her ex, Chris Martin, was getting serious with actress Annabelle Wallis, who Paltrow slammed as “not intelligent enough” for her baby daddy. “Gwyneth’s been trash-talking Annabelle,” dished a source. “She can’t understand what art-school snob Chris sees in her. Gwyneth can’t imagine Annabelle contributes much to the conversation.”
Falchuck grasped Paltrow’s back as they had dinner in the fancy restaurant.
The GOOP founder and her boyfriend were just back from a steamy beach vacation in Cabo where she showed off her killer body in a skimpy bikini.
