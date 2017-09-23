Gwen Stefani Rocks ‘No Doubt’ T Shirt During Smoothie Run – See The Photos thumbnail

ROCKER CHIC

Gwen Stefani Rocks ‘No Doubt’ T Shirt During Smoothie Run – See The Photos

Singer is spotted looking thin in Los Angeles amid pregnancy rumors.

Gwen Stefani showed she’s proud of her past by sporting a ‘No Doubt’ t-shirt in Los Angeles. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.

Stefani, 47, wore her nostalgia tee with ripped jeans and black booties while her hair was pulled back.

The singer – who is reportedly trying to get pregnant with partner Blake Shelton, 41, via IVF treatments – looked thin and healthy.

She hit up Jamba Juice with partner Shelton and her sons Apollo and Zuma and she seemed in great spirits despite rupturing her eardrum recently.

Later on she was spotted boarding a private jet as she continues her busy schedule that included releasing a Christmas album recently.

She began dating fellow The Voice coach Shelton after divorcing Gavin Rossdale and they have been together for two years now.

Shelton was married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

Stefani and Shelton were recently photographed at a fertility doctor's office in Los Angeles as they try to have a child together. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

