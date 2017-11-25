Gwen Stefani Gets Sexy For Meet-And-Greet With Fans – See The Photos

Gwen Stefani got super sexy to meet her fans this weekend. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 48-year-old mother-of-three stepped out at The Grove in Los Angeles to promote her album 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas'.

Stefani looked amazing in in a gold skirt with large ruffles on the shoulders and a belted waist showing off her trim body.

The popular star had her long blonde locks pulled back into a ponytail, and had her face made up with bold trademark red lipstick. Photo credit: BACKGRID

She has had a busy week after appearing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York attending a lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building. Photo credit: BACKGRID