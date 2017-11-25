Gwen Stefani Gets Sexy For Meet-And-Greet With Fans – See The Photos thumbnail

GOING GOLD

Gwen Stefani Gets Sexy For Meet-And-Greet With Fans – See The Photos

Gwen Stefani got super sexy to meet her fans this weekend. And RadarOnline.com has all the details – click for more.

The 48-year-old mother-of-three stepped out at The Grove in Los Angeles to promote her album 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas'.
Stefani looked amazing in in a gold skirt with large ruffles on the shoulders and a belted waist showing off her trim body.
She rounded out the sizzling look with black leather thigh-high boots with fishnet stockings, accessorizing with gold and silver bracelets and diamond earrings.

The popular star had her long blonde locks pulled back into a ponytail, and had her face made up with bold trademark red lipstick.

The fans were delighted to see the star who took time to sign autographs and pose for photos with them.

She has had a busy week after appearing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York attending a lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building.

Stefani was at the center of more baby speculation with Blake Shelton, 41, after she posed with a visible bump in a holiday sweater via Instagram over Thanksgiving.

