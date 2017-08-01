Gwen Stefani Shows Off Amazing Toned Abs In Steamy Beach Pics – At 47!

47-year-old pop star Gwen Stefani was just caught looking hotter than ever in a series of sexy beach pics that show the star's incredible bikini body, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Photo credit: MEGA

The Hollaback Girl singer showed off her toned frame in a colorful pattern-filled bikini and matching cover-up. Photo credit: MEGA

Stefani was adorable in a cropped white sweatshirt white playing with son Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 3, in the icy ocean. Photo credit: MEGA

Her youngest son with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale wore a Superman suit as he accompanied his beautiful mom on a beach stroll. Photo credit: MEGA

She now seems happier than ever though, as she was all smiles with her little one while walking along the California sand. Photo credit: MEGA

While wearing wore cropped denim shorts, a baseball hat and hoop earrings paired with various bright layered necklaces and bracelets, Stefani fed a snack to son Kingston, 11. Photo credit: MEGA

She was a rainbow of colors and patterns in her wild beach outfit – yet her incredible body is what truly caught fans' attention. Photo credit: MEGA

