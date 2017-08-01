Gwen Stefani bikini beach pics

Hot Mama

Gwen Stefani Shows Off Amazing Toned Abs In Steamy Beach Pics – At 47!

See the mom-of-three's incredible bikini body!

47-year-old pop star Gwen Stefani was just caught looking hotter than ever in a series of sexy beach pics that show the star's incredible bikini body, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Hollaback Girl singer showed off her toned frame in a colorful pattern-filled bikini and matching cover-up.

Stefani was adorable in a cropped white sweatshirt white playing with son Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 3, in the icy ocean.

Her youngest son with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale wore a Superman suit as he accompanied his beautiful mom on a beach stroll.

As Radar readers know, Stefani shares custody of Zuma Nesta Rock, Kingston and Apollo with Gavin – with whom she had a rocky breaking following his shocking cheating scandal.

She now seems happier than ever though, as she was all smiles with her little one while walking along the California sand.

While wearing wore cropped denim shorts, a baseball hat and hoop earrings paired with various bright layered necklaces and bracelets, Stefani fed a snack to son Kingston, 11.

She was a rainbow of colors and patterns in her wild beach outfit – yet her incredible body is what truly caught fans' attention.

As Radar previously revealed, the Voice Coach is now involved in a serious relationship with The Voice co-star Blake Shelton.

Even her kids have taken a liking to her country boyfriend of two years.

What do you think of her super hot beach body? Sound off in the comments below.

