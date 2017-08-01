Gwen Stefani Shows Off Amazing Toned Abs In Steamy Beach Pics – At 47!

47-year-old pop star Gwen Stefani
was just caught looking hotter than ever in a series of sexy beach pics that show the star's incredible bikini body, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hollaback Girl singer showed off her toned frame in a colorful pattern-filled bikini and matching cover-up.
Stefani was adorable in a cropped white sweatshirt white playing with son Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, 3, in the icy ocean.
Her youngest son with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale
wore a Superman suit as he accompanied his beautiful mom on a beach stroll.
She now seems happier than ever though, as she was all smiles with her little one while walking along the California sand.
While wearing wore cropped denim shorts, a baseball hat and hoop earrings paired with various bright layered necklaces and bracelets, Stefani fed a snack to son Kingston, 11.
She was a rainbow of colors and patterns in her wild beach outfit – yet her incredible body is what truly caught fans' attention.
What do you think of her super hot beach body? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.