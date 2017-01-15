1 of 9

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell and are known as the happiest unmarried couple in Hollywood. But on Friday, photographers saw the aftermath of what looked like a nasty argument between the two, who have been together since 1983 but never walked down the aisle. Look at Radar's gallery of Hawn and Russell's surprising dustup.

Hawn, 71, left her Malibu house looking angry after an apparent disagreement with Russell, 65. The usually bubbly former Laugh-In star was clearly in no laughing mood as she scowled while walking to her white Range Rover.

On Britain's ITV chat show, Loose Women, Hawn said she and Russell "would have been long divorced" if they had wed.

Hawn has said she and the rugged Escape from New York star "liked the choice" of not marrying each other. However they did have a son, Wyatt, together.

The star who had a big hit with Private Benjamin doesn't look camera ready as, in her obvious anger, she forgot to close her car door. Hawn was driving through Malibu when she realized her mistake and pulled over to slam the passenger side shut.

Shortly after Hawn left, Russell emerged from the house and stared at a traffic cone wedged under his GMC truck. He drove away with the cone still stuck under the vehicle.

Hawn and Russell are going into their golden years together and both look great for their age. The giggly gal is never afraid of showing off her body at Hollywood events or on vacation, as Radar's photo have shown.