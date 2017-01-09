1 of 8
Keeping Up With the Kardashians superstar sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner put their differences aside last night to flaunt their designer duds at the NBC Universal Golden Globes after party. But RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the reality TV princesses were given the D-list treatment when they tried to get into any other celeb-packed soirees. Click through 7 shocking photos to find out why sisters were flat-out rejected!
Kendall, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19, looked amazing at the Universal/NBC/Focus Features/ E! Entertainment Golden Globes official after party.
Needless to say, the Jenner sisters took a ton of selfies at the party held by E! Entertainment, which is the same network that airs their reality TV show.
But according to a Kardashian insider, Kylie and Kendall were not able to get into any of the other official Golden Globes after-parties!
"They both got rejected from all of the other major after-parties, including Weinstein, HBO, Fox and several others," the source revealed.
As previously reported by Radar, Kylie and Kendall have grown apart in recent years, as Kendall feels that her social media-obsessed sister is not fit to hang with her in-crowd group of elite model friends.
"They were both really upset that the only party they could get into was E!," the source told Radar. "Kendall told her friends that if Kylie was not with her, she would have gotten into any of them!"
Do you think that Kendall and Kylie Jenner should have been able to attend any Golden Globes after party? Sound off in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
