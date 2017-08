Glen Campbell Exposed: Inside The Country Legend’s Secret Life Of Abuse & Violence

In another frightening incident, The National ENQUIRER archives revealed: “Tanya hit Glen so hard she probably broke his rib,” a friend said. "Afterwards he kept saying, ‘I think Tanya broke one of my ribs.' Later, he went into the hospital for a broken rib." In another incident, the pair had a violent fight in the posh Beverly Hills restaurant Le Dome. "Glen flung his chair across the room. They fought like cats and dogs. "Later that night, three or four people came over to the house and Glen - still fighting - tore off Tanya’s dress in front of everyone. Everyone is terrified that one of them will try to kill the other one," said the friend. After they split in 1981, Tucker slapped Campbell with a $3 million lawsuit, claiming he brutally abused her.