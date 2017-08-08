Glen Campbell Exposed: Inside The Country Legend’s Secret Life Of Abuse & Violence

6 of 8

Glen’s marriage to Barg was devastating for the ex-spouses. “It came as a shock to him when Sarah left,” Billie Jean told Star magazine. “I called him when it all happened. I felt really bad for him. I had it rough, but he had it really tough. I mean it was my decision...in my case I made the final decision. But with Mac he didn't so it was tougher. He sounded really down when I called him.”

Photo credit: Getty Images