Giuliana Rancic is back, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that her co-workers are not thrilled with it! Click through the gallery to get the skinny on Rancic's dreaded return!
Rancic will return to the red carpet for the 2017 Golden Globes. She left in 2015 after a series of embarrassing blunders.
“Ugh, so many people are dreading Giuliana coming back,” a source close to the situation told Radar about the 42-year-old E! host, who was scheduled to join Ryan Seacrest for the award show coverage.
After a comment about Zendaya’s Oscar hair, which many interpreted as racist, Rancic was ultimately relegated to just award show specials, and taken off the news desk full time. Insiders said it was a welcome move.
“There is so much drama with Giuliana, so when she comes back it is a huge difference,” the source explained to Radar.
“Giuliana is not everyone’s favorite,” the insider admitted. “Things are so much easier when she isn’t around. Some people really hate her!”
Rancic had a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer, but announced in December 2016 that she had hit a milestone in her recovery, and had been free from the disease for five years. "For me, this week marks a new beginning. I breathe a sigh of relief as I come to the end of this five-year marathon and cross the most significant finish line of my life so far. I can now declare, with immense gratitude and God's love, that I can feel the sun shining on my face,” she wrote on Instagram.
“Some people don’t want to deal with Guiliana, it is really a hassle and creates so much more work,” the insider told Radar about her return. Will you watch Guiliana on the Golden Globes red carpet? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
