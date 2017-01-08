1 of 8
George Michael's lover Fadi Fawaz has been at the center of the singer's death, but his ex-boyfriend Kenny Goss is about to take over the spotlight, RadarOnline.com has learned, his ex-lover who he dated from 1996 to 2009, will be there to say his goodbyes.
According to a new report, Michael's father, Kyriacos Panayiotou, reached out to Goss and asked him to part of the funeral despite their relationship being looked down upon in the Greek Orthodox community.
"It is not acceptable in our community to be homosexual and so that was very hard for George's father, but we accepted George as he was," a source told The Sun.
"George was a hero for our community, and the Greek radio stations are expected to play the funeral in its entirety," the insider went on. "We are all waiting for the word and we will be lining the streets to pay our respects."
The news of his death shattered Goss. "I'm heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and long time love George Michael has passed," Goss said after his death. "He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man."
It's been reported that Goss took extreme measures to try and save the singer's life before his tragic end. A source told The Mirror that Goss became aware that "George was smoking and drinking heavily" due to be "depressed about his weight."
Insiders told the publication that Goss had jumped on a plane just weeks prior to his death just to be with him. "He knew things weren't right with George and he also came over to say goodbye," a source told The Sun.
On the other hand, as RadarOnline.com reported, Fawaz has been stirring all kinds of drama up about the singer's final night alive on Christmas Eve.
