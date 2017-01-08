According to a new report, Michael's father, Kyriacos Panayiotou , reached out to Goss and asked him to part of the funeral despite their relationship being looked down upon in the Greek Orthodox community.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Insiders told the publication that Goss had jumped on a plane just weeks prior to his death just to be with him. "He knew things weren't right with George and he also came over to say goodbye," a source told The Sun.