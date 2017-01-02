1 of 7

FameFlynet FameFlynet George Michael's boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons since the singer's death. However, RadarOnline.com has now learned Fawaz spent the night in his car on Christmas eve into morning, when Michael was found dead.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "I never saw him," Fawaz admitted to The Mirror on Jan. 2. "I fell asleep in my car and I never saw him that night. The police know everything. That's the most important thing."

FameFlynet FameFlynet Radar reported yesterday that all eyes were on Fawaz after his Twitter sent out a series of tweets saying Michael had tried several times to commit suicide before dying on Christmas

FameFlynet FameFlynet Fawaz later responded by saying his account was hacked. "I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter things," he told The Mirror hours after the tweets were sent. "My Twitter account was hacked and closed."