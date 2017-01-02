1 of 7
George Michael's boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons since the singer's death. However, RadarOnline.com has now learned Fawaz spent the night in his car on Christmas eve into morning, when Michael was found dead.
"I never saw him," Fawaz admitted to The Mirror on Jan. 2. "I fell asleep in my car and I never saw him that night. The police know everything. That's the most important thing."
Following his death, the 46-year-old claimed that he'd been with the fallen star, 53, the entire weekend. Even though Fawaz's reason for separating from Michael hasn't been explained, fans may speculate there may have been trouble in paradise .
Radar reported yesterday that all eyes were on Fawaz after his Twitter sent out a series of tweets saying Michael had tried several times to commit suicide before dying on Christmas.
Fawaz later responded by saying his account was hacked. "I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter things," he told The Mirror hours after the tweets were sent. "My Twitter account was hacked and closed."
"It's a bit scary to be honest," added Fawaz. "I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11:30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things."
