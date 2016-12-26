1 of 10
George Michael died with a broken heart on Dec. 25, RadarOnline.com has learned. Click through to get details about why the star lost control after a few tragic mistakes.
The 53-year-old singer struggled for years to make a comeback. His public humiliation all started after he was arrested in 1998 for a “lewd act” in a public bathroom. Then in 2004, The National ENQUIRER reported that Michael lost control of his car, causing it to crash into a railing on a London highway.
The embarrassment continued to get worse as he attempted to finally make his comeback in 2006, but was arrested shortly after for possessing marijuana in London.
The fallen star faced even more humiliation after Michael’s family began to come forward and admit he was suffering with a drug addiction that they feared might kill him one day.
Michael's cousin's wife, Jackie Georgiou — who told The Sun last year she was afraid his lifestyle would kill him — wasn't the only one worried. According to what other insiders told Radar, even his closest pals feared his lifestyle would eventually catch up to him.
Buzz grew that the shamed star was having a hard time — mentally and emotionally — recovering from his decades-long of shameful mistakes.
Michael's self-destruction may have only gotten worse over the last year. An insider exclusively told Radar that the star would often hold huge sex orgy parties, where anything and everything happened, to help numb the fading star's pain.
His closest pals began to lose hope in him, especially after he began to shut each of them out over the course of his final months — eventually causing him to suffer a lonely and “miserable” death.
Radar reported that Michael was found dead at his Oxfordshire estate in England on Dec. 25, where police are claimed his death was “unexplained,” but not suspicious.
