George Michael's sudden passing on Christmas morning. Now, boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, who discovered the singer's body, has revealed new details of the tragedy.

Fawaz, 43, Michael's partner since 2011, was spotted outside the "Careless Whisper" hit-maker's mansion on Christmas Eve, just hours before he passed away.

The next day, the celebrity hairstylist went to meet the star. "We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch," he said. "I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed."

"We don't know what happened yet," Fawaz added. "Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I."

Fawaz took to Twitter on Monday to announce the sad news: "ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning. I will never stop missing you xx." Meanwhile, a source told Radar that the pair's relationship had been "volatile and drug-filled, it was disgusting."

Just two days before Michael's death, record producer Nile Rodgers visited the singer's North London home to film a documentary on the iconic star's life, titled Freedom, which is due to air in March 2017.

Michael kept a low public profile in recent years, communicating with fans only through Twitter to insist he was "perfectly fine" despite rumors.

But as Radar reported, a source revealed the 53-year-old was battling a secret heroin addiction in the months before his death.

According to The Telegraph, the Wham! star had even been treated in the hospital for an overdose earlier this year. "He's been rushed to A&E on several occasions," said a source. "He used heroin. I think it's amazing he's lasted as long as he has."

"George's immune system was shot because he was HIV positive for a very long time," an insider exclusively told Radar. "But it was cocaine and [other] drugs that brought him down and it was speed that caused his heart to explode."