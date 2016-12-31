1 of 9
Barely one week after George Michael's sudden death, the singer's darkest secrets are finally being uncovered!
According to a new report by the Daily Mail, the 53-year-old singer may have considered a secret relationship with Princess Diana back in 1993.
Diana's former chef Darren McGrady revealed to the newspaper that both she and George loved "teasing" each other when he'd visit her at the palace for lunch dates.
"They were great friends," Darren told the publication. "She loved his sense of humor. She felt relaxed with him. He was like one of the girls, someone she could be comfortable and relaxed with and say anything to."
Despite George's sexuality being in question at the time, rumors continued to grow that the pair were closer than just friends. "There were certain things that happened that made it clear she was very attracted to me," George said during an interview with the Huffington Post in 2009. "There was no question."
George even went on to admit that he believed their romance would've been a "disaster" if he tried to take things to the next level. "It was flirtatious on both sides," added Darren.
More secrets about his ex lovers continued to surface when a new report claimed George's ex Kenny Goss, who he spent 15 years with, has finally found love again despite the heartbreaking news he received on Christmas day.
Still, even though they split only five years ago, Kenny is reportedly en route to London to attend the singer's funeral. It's not clear yet if Kenny will bring his new partner, who he's reportedly only been seeing in recent months.
As RadarOnline.com reported, George fought a long battle to make his comeback in the industry after he was arrested for a "lewd act" in a public bathroom in 1998. Sadly, his comeback has finally arrived a little too late. The singer has reportedly topped charts again after two decades.
