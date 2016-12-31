1 of 9

According to a new report by the Daily Mail , the 53-year-old singer may have considered a secret relationship with Princess Diana back in 1993.

Diana's former chef Darren McGrady revealed to the newspaper that both she and George loved "teasing" each other when he'd visit her at the palace for lunch dates.

"They were great friends," Darren told the publication. "She loved his sense of humor. She felt relaxed with him. He was like one of the girls, someone she could be comfortable and relaxed with and say anything to."

George even went on to admit that he believed their romance would've been a "disaster" if he tried to take things to the next level. "It was flirtatious on both sides," added Darren.