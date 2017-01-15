1 of 9
George Michael's family and pals may be one step closer to discovering what really happened to the Wham! singer when he was found mysteriously dead on Christmas day. RadarOnline.com has learned that police are on a manhunt to find owners of mysterious vehicles that were seen outside his Oxfordshire estate just days leading up to his death.
"Officers are stepping up the investigation into the days leading up to George's death and focusing on those who came and went to see George," a source told the Sunday People. "They may have vital information which could be of use."
"There were still vehicles that were near the property which the police are trying to trace the owners of," the insider added. "The police will take as long as they need to. The aim for them is to get an accurate picture as possible of George's final days."
"We just want to know what happened," the family member said. "Why was he on his own? Why did his boyfriend sleep in his car when George has a big house? It's all very strange."
Officials continue to pound locals for questions about cars that were spotted near his London home, which include tracing plate numbers to identify who's cars came and went during the holidays.
Radar reported that Michael's ex lover Fadi Fawaz has been at the center of controversy after the singer's death ever since he began exhibiting a series of bizarre responses to the singer's death.
"We're being kept in the dark," the family member finally told The Mirror. "We're still waiting to hear about the funeral. We just want answers and to lay him to rest."
