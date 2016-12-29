1 of 7
The live-in lover who found singer George Michael dead in bed on Christmas Day was just one of his many flings, according to an insider. Michael's friend, Sham Ibrahim, told RadarOnline.com exclusively that Michael and boytoy Fadi Fawaz were in an open relationship!
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
One day after Michael was found dead at his home in London from an apparent heart attack, the singer's lover since 2011, Fawaz, came forth and admitted that the was the one who had found his corpse.
Splash News
Splash News
However, in a shocking interview with UK's Mirror, Columbian born hairdresser, Carlos Ortiz, shared photos of him with Michael during a romantic tryst that allegedly happened one year ago ... while he was still with Fawez! "At the time, he said he had a boyfriend who lived with him but that things weren't working out," Ortiz told the outlet. "I told him that I couldn't come to see him while his boyfriend was still living with him, but that we could stay in touch by telephone."
Splash News
Splash News
According to one of Michael's friends, celebrity pop artist, Sham Ibrahim, this was not the first time that Michael stepped out on Fawaz because the two were in an open relationship. "George would never have been with someone in a committed relationship, so I don't believe that cheating would be the right word to use for him hooking up with other men," Ibrahim – who also claimed to have slept with Michael following a video shoot for Michael's 2002 video, "Freeek" – told Radar.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
"George never had a closed relationship with anyone because he did not believe in sexual monogamy," Ibrahim told Radar. "He was such a highly sexualized individual and had more sex than anyone I know!"
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
"George Michael was a sex god and he got whatever, and whoever, he wanted. It did not matter if the guy was gay or straight, open or closeted. No one ever said no to George when he went after them for sex. It is just how it was and George loved this power he had," claimed Ibrahim.
FameFlynet
FameFlynet
Tell us your thoughts on his unconventional sex life below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
X
Share this: