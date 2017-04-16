1 of 8
MEGA
MEGA
Despite laying George Michael to rest on March 29, his family still hasn’t put the finishing touches on his gravesite, RadarOnline.com has learned.
MEGA
MEGA
According to what an eyewitness told The Sun on Sunday, barriers that were once blocking his final resting place at Highgate Cemetery in North London, have finally been torn down.
MEGA
MEGA
However, the sight was shocking to fans, as there was no headstone or markings set in place to recognize his body there.
MEGA
MEGA
As Radar reported, Michael was buried in the plot next to his mother Lesley, where a white cross still stands above her gravesite — but nothing marking her neighboring 53-year-old son.
MEGA
MEGA
Radar readers know that the “Careless Whisper” singer’s top-secret funeral was packed full of drama last month, especially when his lover, Fadi Fawaz, showed up uninvited amid the family’s sour feelings about their romance.
MEGA
MEGA
When Michael’s autopsy results revealed he died from suffering heart disease and a fatty liver, Fawaz lashed out at his critics for the foul play rumors that he’d been immersed in. “The truth is out,” Fawaz tweeted that day.
MEGA
MEGA
Michael's family continues to try and scrub Fawaz from their lives forever. Most recently, they booted him out of Michael’s Regent’s Park home as they make plans to put the property on the market.
MEGA
MEGA
What do you think about Michael’s gravesite being left bare? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: