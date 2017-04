Despite laying George Michael to rest on March 29, his family still hasn’t put the finishing touches on his gravesite, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to what an eyewitness told The Sun on Sunday , barriers that were once blocking his final resting place at Highgate Cemetery in North London, have finally been torn down.

However, the sight was shocking to fans, as there was no headstone or markings set in place to recognize his body there.

As Radar reported, Michael was buried in the plot next to his mother Lesley , where a white cross still stands above her gravesite — but nothing marking her neighboring 53-year-old son.

Radar readers know that the “ Careless Whisper” singer’s top-secret funera l was packed full of drama last month, especially when his lover,, showed up uninvited amid the family’s sour feelings about their romance.

When Michael’s autopsy results revealed he died from suffering heart disease and a fatty liver , Fawaz lashed out at his critics for the foul play rumors that he’d been immersed in. “The truth is out,” Fawaz tweeted that day.

Michael's family continues to try and scrub Fawaz from their lives forever. Most recently, they booted him out of Michael’s Regent ’s Park home as they make plans to put the property on the market.

