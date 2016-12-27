1 of 10

Fans around the world have paid respect to the late George Michael, even those close to the location of his infamous bathroom arrest in Beverly Hills.

Since the news broke, fans around the world have paid their respects at his residence — as well as the Will Rogers Memorial Park restroom where he was arrested by an undercover cop in 1998.

Lyrics to the song Outside, written about the incident, were taped to the wall.

A lit candle was also left on ground underneath the lyrics, alongside some flowers.

Elyse Eisenberg, who was walking her dog in the park, told Radar: "I saw George at a party once, I was a big fan."

"I live around here and can remember when the scandal happened," she continued. "We get a lot of tour buses come by."

"I've seen people this morning go in and take photographs," Eisenberg said of the site. "It's a funny thing, but he shouldn't be remembered for that. He was a very talented man."

As reported, George was arrested at the toilets in 1998 after being caught performing a "lewd act." He was later fined $800 and ordered to carry out 80 hours of community service.